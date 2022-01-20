AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALVR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

AlloVir stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 51,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,440. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 14,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $329,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,053 shares of company stock worth $1,013,241. 55.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AlloVir by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in AlloVir by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 139,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AlloVir by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in AlloVir by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,716,000. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

