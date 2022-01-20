AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 32.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,816,000 after acquiring an additional 654,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.