AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in OneMain by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

