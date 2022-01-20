AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.