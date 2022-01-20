AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,919 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Masco by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Masco by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 504,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Shares of MAS opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,450 shares of company stock worth $10,412,280. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

