AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,941 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.18.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $293.46 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of -68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.92.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

