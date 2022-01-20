AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,950 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after buying an additional 72,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CGI by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,984 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CGI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 470,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CGI by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. increased their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.