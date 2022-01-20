Alphr finance (ALPHR) One Day Volume Tops $37,106.00

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Alphr finance has a market cap of $217,196.08 and $37,106.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00058175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.88 or 0.07451176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00063141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,002.36 or 1.00025236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00066355 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

