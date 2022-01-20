Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the software’s stock after selling 255,062 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 763,422 shares of the software’s stock valued at $52,653,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 996.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 134,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 303.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 147,428 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 110,894 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $6,611,766.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,987 shares of company stock worth $22,555,586. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -749.41 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Griffin Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

