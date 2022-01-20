Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Short Interest Up 25.4% in December

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 108,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:ALTU opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. Altitude Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 16.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altitude Acquisition by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.