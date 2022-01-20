Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) shares were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 23,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 72,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International Holdings, Inc provides custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols in the United States. The company's products include extreme environmental chambers that provide the exact range of extreme temperatures, humidity, and oxygen levels; and altitude training controls.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.