Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALS. Laurentian cut shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.13.

TSE ALS opened at C$18.34 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.48 and a twelve month high of C$19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market cap of C$755.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.46.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.70 million.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.