Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 15th. decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Laurentian cut Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

ALS traded up C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,991. The stock has a market capitalization of C$773.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.48 and a 12 month high of C$19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.46.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

