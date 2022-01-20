Aluna.Social Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aluna.Social has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $52,147.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aluna.Social Coin Profile

Aluna.Social (CRYPTO:ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,866 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Aluna.Social Coin Trading

