Ambire AdEx (ADX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $146,294.00

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001103 BTC on major exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $67.01 million and $146,294.00 worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Ambire AdEx alerts:

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 148,895,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,452,885 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

