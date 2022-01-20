Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of AMTB traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,179. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMTB shares. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

