American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AAT opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.12 per share, with a total value of $82,425.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.