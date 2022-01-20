American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,986 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $119,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,799,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,440,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after buying an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,814,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on J shares. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

NYSE:J opened at $128.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.