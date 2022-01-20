American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259,785 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.33% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $143,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263,077 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

