American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181,347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $151,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $11,803,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $343.74 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.75 and its 200 day moving average is $348.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

