American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.31% of LPL Financial worth $165,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 99.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 359.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

LPLA stock opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.88 and a 12 month high of $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

