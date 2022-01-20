American Century Companies Inc. Sells 22,900 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $188,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $220.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.61 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.32.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total value of $740,361.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

