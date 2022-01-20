American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.30% of Match Group worth $128,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Match Group stock opened at $116.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.11. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.09 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

