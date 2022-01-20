American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.57

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 374303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

