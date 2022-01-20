American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$86.14 million for the quarter.

