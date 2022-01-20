American Investment Services Inc. Sells 1,762 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.04 and a 200-day moving average of $154.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

