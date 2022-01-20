AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

AMSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.