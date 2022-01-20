Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Trimmed by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $233.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.25. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

