Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.36. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.41.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

