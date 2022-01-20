Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post sales of $157.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.80 million and the highest is $158.74 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $150.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $618.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $619.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $651.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Community Bank System stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.87. 298,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,659. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $64.24 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 306,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

