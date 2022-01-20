Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.07. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 318.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.
In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,322. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
