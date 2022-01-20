Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.07. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 318.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,322. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

