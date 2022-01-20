Analysts Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.62. TEGNA reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 63,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 223,939 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at $977,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter valued at $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TEGNA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,249,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after buying an additional 230,916 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TEGNA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 686,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.