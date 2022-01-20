Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Earnings of -$1.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.88). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($7.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($5.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $64.19 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $63.86 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average of $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

