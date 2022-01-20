Analysts Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). DoorDash reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Shares of DASH opened at $131.76 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion and a PE ratio of -36.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.06.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $4,331,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,617,286 shares of company stock worth $2,139,144,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

