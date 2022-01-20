Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.47. Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of FBIO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,314. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $213.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

