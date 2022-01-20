Analysts Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $794.96.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $12.33 on Thursday, reaching $465.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,485. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $683.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.11.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.