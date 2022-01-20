Analysts Expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) to report sales of $9.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations reported sales of $7.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year sales of $43.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $45.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBII shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 578,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.32. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 1,345,859 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at $482,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 220,512 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

