Analysts Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report sales of $137.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.02 million. SFL reported sales of $114.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $499.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.36 million to $509.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $542.04 million, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $591.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.72 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SFL by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 228,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SFL by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,131 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SFL by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 421,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. SFL has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

