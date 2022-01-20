Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $6.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

RIO opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after buying an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.