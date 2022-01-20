Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 43,942 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

