Analysts Offer Predictions for Excellon Resources Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Excellon Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$11.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Excellon Resources stock opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$32.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. Excellon Resources has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$4.76.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

