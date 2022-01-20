Analysts Offer Predictions for General Dynamics Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $15.55 for the year.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $210.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.11. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $146.53 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

