Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Target Price at $229.73

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.25. The company had a trading volume of 319,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,284. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

