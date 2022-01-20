Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target at $37.14

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

CDUAF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. 5,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.