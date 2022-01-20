Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target at $37.14

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

CDUAF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. 5,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

