Analysts Set Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT at $44.38

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPXWF. Raymond James cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

