Analysts Set Expectations for JFE Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for JFE in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year.

OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. JFE has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

