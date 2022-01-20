Analysts Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target at C$24.50

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.75 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$22.55. 165,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.01. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$17.40 and a 52 week high of C$24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

