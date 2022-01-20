Analysts Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT at $43.11

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

