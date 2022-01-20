Analysts Set Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) PT at $9.90

Shares of Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSVNF remained flat at $$10.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

