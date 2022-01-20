Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MTU Aero Engines (MTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX) recently:

1/19/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €215.00 ($244.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €174.00 ($197.73) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/19/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €176.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/5/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €220.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/14/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €220.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/14/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €215.00 ($244.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €165.00 ($187.50) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/29/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($255.68) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/22/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €217.00 ($246.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/22/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €200.00 ($227.27) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of MTX stock opened at €198.05 ($225.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €183.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €193.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.10.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

